Henry Cejudo Says He'd 'Marry' Jose Aldo to Set Up UFC Fight

Henry Cejudo Says He'd 'Marry' Jose Aldo to Set Up UFC FightMay 4, 2020
Henry Cejudo will go to extreme lengths to ensure Jose Aldo can travel to the United States for a UFC fight.
"I told Dana White, I said, ya know, I'll take this fight with Dominick Cruz ... but I still don't wanna leave Jose Aldo off the hook," Cejudo said to TMZ Sports. "I said if I have to marry him to fight him, then I will do that. I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out."
Cejudo was originally slated to oppose Aldo at UFC 250 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced UFC to amend its schedule and move its events to the United States.
According to MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, Aldo was one of a few Brazil-based fighters who were unable to obtain the necessary work visa to fight in the U.S. with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting travel.
Cejudo will instead face off with Cruz on Saturday as part of UFC 249, an event that encountered plenty of problems connected to the pandemic. The 33-year-old clearly still has one eye on Aldo, though.
