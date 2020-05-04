Henry Cejudo Says He'd 'Marry' Jose Aldo to Set Up UFC Fight

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Henry Cejudo will go to extreme lengths to ensure Jose Aldo can travel to the United States for a UFC fight.

"I told Dana White, I said, ya know, I'll take this fight with Dominick Cruz ... but I still don't wanna leave Jose Aldo off the hook," Cejudo said to TMZ Sports. "I said if I have to marry him to fight him, then I will do that. I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out."

Cejudo was originally slated to oppose Aldo at UFC 250 on Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced UFC to amend its schedule and move its events to the United States.

According to MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz, Aldo was one of a few Brazil-based fighters who were unable to obtain the necessary work visa to fight in the U.S. with the COVID-19 pandemic restricting travel.

Cejudo will instead face off with Cruz on Saturday as part of UFC 249, an event that encountered plenty of problems connected to the pandemic. The 33-year-old clearly still has one eye on Aldo, though.