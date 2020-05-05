Best Moments of the Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry

0 of 8

Whether you bleed scarlet and grey, maize and blue or are a neutral observer, it's easy to appreciate the centurylong rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State has dominated the series recently, winning eight straight games and posting a 17-3 record since 2000. Michigan still holds a 58-52-6 advantage in the all-time records because of its early excellence and surge in the 1980s and '90s.

From the Snow Bowl to the Ten-Year War to a Heisman Trophy pose and a Game of the Century, the rivalry has featured contests that define the history of college football.

The results have decided Big Ten championships, Rose Bowl appearances and national titles. The Game is one of the most exciting events on the college football calendar every year, and B/R is looking back through some of its greatest moments.

Before we get started, everyone say "thank you" to Miami University for facilitating a decade of legendary games too.