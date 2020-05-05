KBO for Dummies: An MLB Fan's Guide to the Korean Baseball League

2 of 6

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

While the KBO is largely the same on-field product as MLB, there are a few notable differences in how the league is formatted that are worth discussing.

First and foremost, the fact there are fewer teams means a more balanced schedule.

The league plays a 144-game schedule, which consists of each team playing the other nine teams a total of 16 times over the course of the season.

The regular season is followed by a markedly different playoff format than what MLB fans are used to, with regular-season success carrying significantly more weight.

The top five teams make the playoffs, and the team with the best record during the regular season receives a bye all the way to the championship series. The No. 4 and No. 5 seeds face off in a wild-card playoff with the winner meeting the No. 3 seed, and then the winner of that series plays the No. 2 seed for a chance to reach the finals. This year's regular season will end Nov. 2, with the postseason scheduled to begin Nov. 4.

Among the other notable differences are the inclusion of a universal designated hitter and the fact that ties are allowed. Games are ruled a tie after 12 innings, with that cutoff extended to 15 innings during the postseason.

The KBO has historically been a high-scoring league, but a deadened ball was introduced in 2019 in a transparent effort to balance the scales. It seemingly did just that, as Rosecrans explained:

"Last year, 1,014 home runs were hit, down from 1,754 the year before. Slugging percentage went from .452 in 2018 to .385 in 2019. Pitchers, of course, benefited, with the average ERA dropping from 5.14 in 2018 to 4.17 in 2019."

Aside from those few notable exceptions, specifically in terms of the playoff format, the KBO is largely the same product that MLB fans know and love.