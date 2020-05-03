Kobe Bryant on Michael Jordan: 'I Don't Get 5 Championships Here Without Him'

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Episode 5 of The Last Dancewas dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Bryant dedicated his Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers career to Michael Jordan:

"He's like my big brother," Bryant said. "I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one. You heard fans saying, 'Hey, Kob, you beat Michael one-on-one.' I feel like, yo, what you get from me is from him. I don't get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave so much great advice."

The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary series airing on ESPN through May 17. Bryant was one of over 100 people interviewed before he died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 at 41 years old.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.