Kobe Bryant on Michael Jordan: 'I Don't Get 5 Championships Here Without Him'

Former Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant listens to a question as he meets with students at Andrew Hamilton School in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 21, 2019. Kobe Bryant was promoting the book The Wizenard Series: Training Camp he created with writer Wesley King. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Episode 5 of The Last Dancewas dedicated to the late Kobe Bryant.

Toward the beginning of the episode, Bryant dedicated his Hall of Fame Los Angeles Lakers career to Michael Jordan:

"He's like my big brother," Bryant said. "I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one. You heard fans saying, 'Hey, Kob, you beat Michael one-on-one.' I feel like, yo, what you get from me is from him. I don't get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave so much great advice."

The Last Dance is a 10-part documentary series airing on ESPN through May 17. Bryant was one of over 100 people interviewed before he died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 at 41 years old.

     

