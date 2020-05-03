Former Bulls Center Stacey King Says Brother Lamoyne Died from Coronavirus

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2020

Former Oklahoma and NBA player Stacey King is pictured at the Oklahoma-Baylor NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former NBA center Stacey King announced Sunday that his brother, Lamoyne King, died of the coronavirus:

COVID-19 has led to more than 66,000 deaths in the United States as of Sunday, per CNN.com

King spent eight seasons in the NBA from 1989-97, including parts of five seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He was a reserve for the franchise's first three-peat, winning championships in 1991, 1992 and 1993. 

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

