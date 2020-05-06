The Best Player Who Could Be Cut from Every NFL Roster in 2020 Offseason

0 of 32

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The majority of free agency and the draft may be over, but the NFL will continue to conduct business as usual with more than a few veterans still on the bubble.

With the new collective bargaining agreement now in place, June 1 designations are back on the table after they weren't going to be available if the league played the upcoming season under the old setup. These cuts allow teams to push some of the dead money from a player's contract onto the 2021 salary cap instead of taking the full brunt of it this year.

Furthermore, some individuals are simply in bad situations where teams can release them and save significant amounts toward the '20 salary cap. Or, they're not good fits at their current stops. Or, they have potential replacements lined up at their respective positions.

Keep in mind, these are the best players from each team who could be cut. Those listed are far from foregone conclusions. However, they're positioned in a way that it may make sense for those squads to move on.