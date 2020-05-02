Jerry West: Lakers-Clippers West Finals 'Would Have Been an Incredible Thing'

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Jerry West has the honor of serving both as a Los Angeles Lakers legend and a Los Angeles Clippers executive.

So when he says he wishes the two teams could have met in the Western Conference Finals this year, it's clear he means it.

"We were ascending, OK," West said of the Clippers on NBA Together. "And now when are we going to get back? ... No one knows. And the Lakers across town, this would have been an incredible thing for basketball if some way, somehow these two teams could have played in a Western Conference Finals."

The NBA is still working through a number of contingency plans to save the current season, yet it'll be hard to fully pick up where teams left off. A layoff of at least 10 weeks can change a team, and no one could blame either club for struggling to regain their momentum if and when they retake the floor.

When the league hit pause March 11, the Lakers and Clippers were the top two teams in the Western Conference with LeBron James and Co ahead by 5.5 games.

A Western Conference Finals between the two may happen, but not the way many like West would have envisioned it.