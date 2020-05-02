Jerry West: Lakers-Clippers West Finals 'Would Have Been an Incredible Thing'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers gets a lesson from NBA legend Jerry West before the game on February 22, 2020 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)
Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Jerry West has the honor of serving both as a Los Angeles Lakers legend and a Los Angeles Clippers executive.

So when he says he wishes the two teams could have met in the Western Conference Finals this year, it's clear he means it.

"We were ascending, OK," West said of the Clippers on NBA Together. "And now when are we going to get back? ... No one knows. And the Lakers across town, this would have been an incredible thing for basketball if some way, somehow these two teams could have played in a Western Conference Finals."

The NBA is still working through a number of contingency plans to save the current season, yet it'll be hard to fully pick up where teams left off. A layoff of at least 10 weeks can change a team, and no one could blame either club for struggling to regain their momentum if and when they retake the floor.

When the league hit pause March 11, the Lakers and Clippers were the top two teams in the Western Conference with LeBron James and Co ahead by 5.5 games.

A Western Conference Finals between the two may happen, but not the way many like West would have envisioned it.

