Dez Bryant: Cowboys Extremely Out of Line to Sign Dalton Amid Dak Contract Talks

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is not pleased that his ex-team reportedly signed former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton to be the team's backup behind Dak Prescott in light of the Dallas signal-caller's ongoing long-term contract negotiations.

The Cowboys placed the exclusive franchise tag on Prescott, meaning they are the only team that can negotiate with the ex-Mississippi State star. Furthermore, the Cowboys and Prescott have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, or else the quarterback will have to play out the 2020 season on the tag.

Dalton shouldn't be in position to take Prescott's starting job any time soon. Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 40-22 record, two NFC East titles and a playoff win during his four-year career.

He completed 65.1 percent of his passes for 30 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 8.2 pass yards per attempt last season. The touchdown and pass-yards-per-attempt figures are career-highs.

Bryant continued to stick up for his friend following the first tweet.

"I really never seen a QB have to hold out for what is rightfully owed to him....you don't make your leader and the face of the franchise feel some type of way."

Prescott vs. the Cowboys in regard to a new deal isn't the first dramatic, long-term negotiation process in NFL history, but different points of the talks have been unique.

Namely, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said the two sides had not talked about his contract from September to February, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

That long standstill thawed out in the spring, with ESPN's Ed Werder reporting March 25 that the two sides had spoken again.

Still, quarterbacks whose teams have been interested in bringing them back haven't been playing seasons out on franchise tags lately. Of note, the Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff, the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz and the Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr were all locked up before their fourth seasons began.

Prescott, who is arguably a better talent than all three, is nearing season five and a franchise-tag deadline less than three months way. In comparison to other teams and quarterbacks, the lack of progress in getting something done is noteworthy.

As for Bryant and Prescott on the field, the two friends have been seen working out together recently. Bryant has expressed interest in a return to the league after suffering a torn Achilles in November 2018.