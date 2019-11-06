Ex-Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Eyeing NFL Return, Plans to Contact Teams in 2 Weeks

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dez Bryant announced Wednesday on Twitter that he is attempting another comeback to the NFL:

The free-agent receiver signed with the New Orleans Saints last season but tore his Achilles in his first practice. The injury came with an expected eight-month recovery, which could have put him back on the field in July at best.

Now nearly a full year removed from the injury, Bryant is attempting to return to the NFL in some capacity before the end of the season.

Expectations should be tempered considering Bryant hasn't played a regular-season game since 2017. He finished with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns that year, but the Dallas Cowboys released him the following offseason.

Bryant was one of the top receivers in the sport from 2012-14, with more than 1,200 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns each season. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 after leading the NFL with 16 touchdowns.

He signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys in July 2015, but he never lived up to it because of injuries and poor production. After averaging 82 yards per game from 2012-14, he averaged only 53.6 yards per game from 2015-17 while missing 10 games because of injuries.

Even if he is fully recovered from his Achilles injury, Bryant is unlikely to return to the dominant player he was during his prime. Still, plenty of contenders are in need of receivers and could use an experienced presence like him on the depth chart.

Considering the Saints lack a consistent No. 2 receiver behind Michael Thomas, they could once again be a logical landing spot for Bryant.