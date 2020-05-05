8 Playoff Series That Were Farewells for NBA Dynasties

1 of 9

Houston Rockets vs. Seattle SuperSonics and Utah Jazz

Two championships between 1994-95

Of all the teams to experience the misfortune of playing during the same era as Michael Jordan's title-winning Chicago Bulls, the Houston Rockets were the only to earn immortality, albeit with an asterisk attached. While they deserve considerable praise for the string of Hall of Famers they went through to earn each title, history will always wonder if they would have done so had Jordan not retired prematurely.

Once Jordan returned in 1995-96, the Rockets lost to the Seattle SuperSonics and Utah Jazz in three consecutive postseason appearances. After an injury-filled 1997-98 season, Clyde Drexler retired, Kevin Willis was traded and Mario Elie signed with the San Antonio Spurs.

Had the Rockets managed to upend Jordan, history may have remembered them far differently.

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs: 2014

Two championships between 2012-13

The Miami Heat's peak was brief before LeBron James returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers after losing two Finals in four straight appearances.

Defeating a team with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Serge Ibaka and James Harden appears to be a massive achievement on paper until you consider the four had 15 years of combined experience. Surviving San Antonio in 2013 was a more notable accomplishment, but San Antonio's five-game shellacking to earn revenge the ensuing season seemed to suggest it was an aberration.

The Heatles disbanded after that series, allowing James to join forces with a younger core in Cleveland. While back-to-back titles should earn this group reverence, the failure against the Dallas Mavericks in 2011 will always suggest it underperformed.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 2015

Five championships between 1999-2014

The collection of titles indisputably enters this San Antonio unit into the discussion, but it's difficult to pick where the dynasty ends and begins thanks to a 16-year run without back-to-back championships. Except for head coach Gregg Popovich and power forward Tim Duncan, not one member of the 1999 championship squad suited up in 2014.

Do one player and one coach make a dynasty? As Jerry Krause, the Chicago Bulls general manager for their six titles during the '90s, would say, organizations win championships. In this instance, he may have been right.

If we have to pick an endpoint, the seven-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers following the last of the five titles would be a natural choice. The two were arguably the strongest challengers to the 67-win Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference.

However, a loss to Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans on the final day of the regular season looms large. Playing for their postseason life, the Pelicans managed to upset the Spurs, forcing them into the undesirable No. 6 seed and a first-round matchup with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.

The Spurs have continued making annual trips to the postseason, but they have yet to win another game in the conference finals.