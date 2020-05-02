Cowboys Rumors: Andy Dalton Signing 'Has Nothing to Do with Dak Prescott'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 3, 2020

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, right, embrace following a preseason NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fans reportedly have no reason to fear for incumbent quarterback Dak Prescott after the team agreed to terms with Andy Dalton on a one-year deal.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move is purely an insurance policy for the Cowboys ahead of what may be the team's most anticipated season since Prescott was drafted in 2016.

       

