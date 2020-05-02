Cowboys Rumors: Andy Dalton Signing 'Has Nothing to Do with Dak Prescott'May 3, 2020
Dallas Cowboys fans reportedly have no reason to fear for incumbent quarterback Dak Prescott after the team agreed to terms with Andy Dalton on a one-year deal.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the move is purely an insurance policy for the Cowboys ahead of what may be the team's most anticipated season since Prescott was drafted in 2016.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Interesting signing to secure a top backup. But... before anyone asks, #Cowboys source says this has nothing to do with Dak Prescott. This is just about Dalton wanting to be back in Dallas and the #Cowboys wanting a strong option in case of injury. Simple. https://t.co/WrXSLdIqZL
