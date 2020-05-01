Bulls' Arturas Karnisovas Hired Marc Eversley Amid 'Emotional' 'The Last Dance'

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said Friday he called Marc Eversley a day early to hire him as the team's new general manager after becoming "emotional" while watching The Last Dance documentary Sunday night:

The Last Dance looks back at the Bulls' dynasty in the 1990s with previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage from the 1997-98 season, which ended with the team's sixth and final championship of the decade.

Sunday's broadcast on ESPN featured the third and fourth episodes of the 10-part series. It included a closer look at Dennis Rodman's impact on the organization, Scottie Pippen's return from injury amid trade rumors and Chicago overcoming the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers to win its first title in 1991.

The Bulls haven't returned to the NBA's mountaintop since the 1998 championship. They've only reached the Eastern Conference Finals once over the past 21 years.

Karnisovas and Eversley are now tasked with ending the NBA Finals drought. They have six more episodes of The Last Dance to provide inspiration for their rebuilding project.

"Becoming a general manager in the NBA and joining the Chicago Bulls family is a dream come true," Eversley said. "I'm grateful to be working with someone like Arturas who shares my level of passion and commitment to winning basketball, and having both come from successful programs, we will put in the work and all it entails to become a sustainable and winning team. I want to thank Arturas, as well as Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, for trusting in my leadership abilities to move this iconic franchise forward."

Chicago's roster needs a major overhaul before it can come anywhere close to the days of Michael Jordan, Pippen and Rodman, though.