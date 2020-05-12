Ranking the NBA's Least-Clutch Shooters of the 2010s

0 of 10

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Buzzer-beaters have given us some of the most memorable moments in NBA history.

Damian Lillard has ended series with them. Michael Jordan won six championships, and one of the lasting images of his career remains his earlier-round game-winner over Craig Ehlo. Derek Fisher managed one in 0.4 seconds.

We could go on and on for several more paragraphs. You probably have plenty more of your own favorites. But this list is an attempt to find those players who've struggled the most with the game on the line.

The numbers behind the attempt are relatively straightforward. First, we'll use points over average during "clutch time," which is calculated as follows:

Take all attempts from the 2010s in the regular season and playoffs during the final five minutes of games within five points (the NBA's definition of "clutch time") and find the average points per attempt.

Find the average points per attempt for each individual player during "clutch time."

Subtract the league average from the player's average and then multiply by the player's number of attempts.

The bottom 10 in just that number (among those with at least 100 total attempts) was fascinating:

But it didn't feel right to penalize quite this much for volume. Westbrook's inefficiency in the clutch cost his teams plenty of points, but he was also first in the league in total makes. And his effective field-goal percentage (eFG%) ranked about 50 spots from the bottom. Calling him the least-clutch shooter of the 2010s probably isn't fair.

So, eFG% was factored into the ranking. If you sort every player with at least 250 attempts (upped to eliminate big men who were mostly finishing layups set up by wings and guards) by the average of their ranks in points over average during "clutch time" and eFG%, this is the top 10:

Al Horford

Chris Bosh

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

JJ Redick

Jason Terry

Anthony Davis

Marco Belinelli

CJ McCollum

Eric Gordon

The bottom 10 is found below.

Adam and Craig Malamut, creators of B/R’s Game of Zones animated series, return to “The Full 48 with Howard Beck,” to discuss GoZ’s final season, how COVID-19 and Kobe Bryant’s passing affected the last episodes, their favorite moments and storylines, and NBA and fan reaction to the series.