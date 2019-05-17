Pacers' Tyreke Evans Dismissed from NBA for Violating Anti-Drug Policy

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Indiana Pacers guard Tyreke Evans has been "dismissed and disqualified" from the NBA for violating terms of the league's anti-drug program, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Pacers released a statement on the NBA's decision:

Evans was set to become a free agent this offseason after signing a one-year deal with Indiana last offseason.

Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype reported that Evans will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years.

Evans has been suspended twice before but never for drug-related issues. In 2010 while with the Sacramento Kings, Evans was suspended one game after pleading no contest to reckless driving.

This season, the Pacers suspended Evans one game for being late to practice.

The 29-year-old veteran served primarily in a reserve role for Indiana this season, averaging 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

That represented a steep drop-off from 2017-18 with the Memphis Grizzlies when he averaged 19.4 points, 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Evans' best NBA season to date still stands as his first one when he put up 20.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Kings in 2009-10 after they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. Evans was named NBA Rookie of the Year.

During his 10-year NBA career with the Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Grizzlies and Pacers, Evans owns averages of 15.7 points, 4.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.