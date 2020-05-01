Adoree' Jackson's 5th-Year Contract Option Reportedly Picked Up by Titans

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly exercised the fifth-year option in cornerback Adoree' Jackson's contract, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Per Spotrac, Jackson is set to make just over $2 million this season and $10.244 million in 2021 before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

The Titans selected Jackson with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of USC, and he has gone on to appear in 43 regular-season games and make 39 starts in three seasons.

