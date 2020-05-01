Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier Charged by FA for Betting-Rules Violation

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was charged with misconduct by the Football Association on Friday for allegedly violating betting rules.

According to Sky Sports, the charges stem from "alleged betting around" July 2019, which is when Trippier transferred from Tottenham Hotspur to Atletico Madrid.

Per Rob Harris of the Associated Press, Trippier has denied the allegations, saying: "I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting."

In a statement, the FA specifically explained which two betting rules Trippier is alleged to have breached:

"Rule E8(1)(a): a participant shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on - (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world, including, for example and without limitation, the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters.

"Rule E8(1)(b): where a participant provides to any other person any information relating to football which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time, the participant shall be in breach of this Rule where any of that information is used by that other person for, or in relation to, betting."

The 29-year-old Trippier has made 19 appearances for the English national team during his career.

Trippier worked his way up through the Manchester City academy from a young age and went on to spend time at Barnsley, Burnley and Tottenham before transferring to Atletico Madrid last year.

He made 19 league appearances for Atletico Madrid during the 2019-20 season before the La Liga campaign was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Atletico are a disappointing sixth in the table with 11 wins, 12 draws and four losses for 45 points in 27 matches, but they did make it through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after beating holders Liverpool in the round of 16.

Fellow English footballer Daniel Sturridge was found guilty of two betting violations last year, and while he was initially suspended for six weeks and fined £75,000, it was announced in March that he would be banned from football through June 17.