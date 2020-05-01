Alex Smith Had Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Leg After Gruesome Injury Last Season

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith nearly lost his leg because of a flesh-eating bacteria that developed after he had surgery to repair the compound fracture he suffered during a game against the Houston Texans in November 2018.

In a first-person story told to ESPN's Stefania Bell, Smith's wife, Elizabeth, recalled doctors discovering her husband was suffering from "necrotizing fasciitis" and had a rare bacteria called Aeromonas hydrophila in his bloodstream that is usually found in freshwater or brackish water.

"So Alex has a flesh-eating bacteria that's eating away at his leg," Elizabeth said. "He's septic and, essentially, dying. We're being inundated with medical language. Family, friends, everybody is on high emotion."

