Alex Smith Had Flesh-Eating Bacteria in Leg After Gruesome Injury Last Season

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith nearly lost his leg because of a flesh-eating bacteria that developed after he had surgery to repair the compound fracture he suffered during a game against the Houston Texans in November 2018.

In a first-person story told to ESPN's Stefania Bell, Smith's wife, Elizabeth, recalled doctors discovering her husband was suffering from "necrotizing fasciitis" and had a rare bacteria called Aeromonas hydrophila in his bloodstream that is usually found in freshwater or brackish water.

"So Alex has a flesh-eating bacteria that's eating away at his leg," Elizabeth said. "He's septic and, essentially, dying. We're being inundated with medical language. Family, friends, everybody is on high emotion."

      

