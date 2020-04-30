UFC's Dana White Says Conor McGregor Wants Khabib Rematch 'So Bad'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 1, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Brandon Magnus/Getty Images

Conor McGregor made his triumphant return to the UFC Octagon in January by defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone via first-round TKO at UFC 246.

That victory came 15 months after his last fight, a fourth-round submission loss to undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

If McGregor had his way, he'd get a rematch with Khabib sooner rather than later, per UFC President Dana White.

"I would have to say Conor vs. Khabib," White said in a Reddit AMA (h/t ESPN MMA) when asked what rematch he would like to see the most. "Conor wants that rematch so bad, and I would love to see it."

Their last fight ended in a post-match brawl that involved both camps and spilled into the stands.

Afterward, Nurmagedov was fined $500,000 and suspended nine months, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times. Brett Okamoto of ESPN.com reported that McGregor received a $50,000 fine and six-month suspension.

Khabib, who is 28-0 lifetime, returned last September with a third-round submission win over Dustin Poirier for the lightweight belt. He told ESPN's Brett Okamoto last August that he had no desire for a rematch against at that time.

Video Play Button

McGregor feels otherwise, tweeting after Khabib's win over Poirier, "Book my rematch for Moscow." Khabib hails from Makhachkala, the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

