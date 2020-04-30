Conor McGregor Delivers Supplies to Ireland Hospital amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 30, 2020

Irish mixed martial arts artist Conor McGregor arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor personally delivered supplies to Crumlin Children's Hospital in Dublin on Thursday:

The 31-year-old former UFC champion previously donated one million euros worth of medical supplies to Irish hospitals. 

"Today I am purchasing myself, one million euro worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region," McGregor said March 25, per TMZ Sports. "Our most affected region, to this date."

McGregor last fought Jan. 18, a technical knockout victory over Donald Cerrone that lasted just 40 seconds into the first round. Overall, the Dublin native is 22-4-0 in the Octagon.

