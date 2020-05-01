Ranking the Best Tag Teams and Stables of WWE's Attitude Era

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Tag team wrestling and the use of factions both saw a renaissance during the Attitude Era, to great success, as evidenced by the sheer number of genuine Superstars they produced.

Some were makeshift tandems thrown together for lack of anything else to do with the individual stars, as was the case with The New Age Outlaws and The APA. Others, young stars capitalizing on the first opportunities of their careers to become household names, such as The Hardys or Edge and Christian

Then there were the groups, such as D-Generation X and The Nation, that bred success from within before their stars went their separate ways and achieved their own accomplishments.

Some revolutionized the industry, others celebrated unforeseen success at a time of great creative revival.

Whatever their backstories maybe, join Bleacher Report in its journey threw WWE's Attitude Era with this look at its best tag teams and factions, ranked according to their overall success and historical significance.