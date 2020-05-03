Carmelo Anthony's 'A Very Melo NYC Weekend' Sells for $43K at Auction

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Carmelo Anthony is returning to his old New York City stomping grounds for the All In Challenge.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward's auction closed at $43,000 on Sunday night after collecting 18 bids. One hundred percent of that money, along with all funds raised through Fanatics' All In Challenge, will go toward COVID-19 relief.

"The reason why I want to help in this crisis is because millions of people have lost their jobs," Anthony said in an Instagram video announcing his All In Challenge acceptance on April 28. "This is a worldwide crisis, and we are all in this together."

The 10-time All-Star offered "A Very Melo Weekend" in New York City, including round-trip flights for two people, further explained on Fanatics' website:

"You'll receive a private training session with Carmelo at his personally designed basketball court at Lifetime in New York City. You'll get to see what makes him such a powerhouse on the court. While you're enjoying the Big Apple, you'll get to stay at a luxury Sky Residences where the basketball court is located. Finally, you'll even get to go out to dinner with Carmelo and his friends and take home special signed memorabilia."

Anthony began his professional career as the Denver Nuggets' third overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft. The Nuggets sent the Syracuse legend to the New York Knicks via blockbuster trade in February 2011. He put together six straight All-Star campaigns as a Knick before getting traded to Oklahoma City in September 2017.

This season, prior to the league's COVID-19 hiatus beginning on March 12, Anthony was averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds across 50 starts for the Blazers.

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin launched the All In Challenge on April 14. The goal is to raise as much money as possible for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, World Central Kitchen and Feeding America.

So far, over 100 auctions featuring athletes and celebrities have netted $30.45 million and counting.