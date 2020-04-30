Larry Nance Jr., Marco Asensio Advance to B/R's Battle for the Belt Semifinals

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The semifinals are set for B/R Football's Battle for the Belt after four more top athletes displayed their FIFA 20 skills Thursday.

Josh Richardson and Tyler Adams advanced through the quarterfinals on Day 1, but two more NBA players and two more world football stars took the sticks on Day 2.

The first match was between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. and Weston McKennie of Schalke 04.

Nance used Chelsea to earn a 4-3 victory over McKennie, who was controlling Manchester City.

It appeared this match wasn't going to be nearly as close in the early going. Chelsea was up 3-0 at halftime, providing an opportunity for some serious trash talk from Nance.

McKennie was able to keep things close with back-to-back goals. However, a late goal by Christian Pulisic, McKennie's teammate on the U.S. men's national team, helped Nance seal the victory.

In the last quarterfinal, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio used his own team to take on Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, playing as Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio utilized his knowledge of the sport to control the action, earning a 7-3 win with Real Madrid.

Though the match was tied 2-2 early on, Asensio scored with himself to help turn it into a one-sided battle. The 24-year-old produced a hat trick with Eden Hazard and a brace with his own avatar.

The forward had already proved his video game ability in the past, winning the La Liga FIFA 20 tournament in March. Spending the year rehabbing from a knee injury has apparently given him plenty of time to work on his virtual game.

The Battle for the Belt tournament will now continue with the semifinals as Richardson takes on Adams and Nance battles Asensio.

