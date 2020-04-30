LeBron James: Report of NBA Execs, Agents Wanting to Cancel Season 'Not True'

Joseph Zucker
April 30, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James refuted rumors about the possible cancellation of the 2019-20 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

James tweeted Thursday it's "absolutely not true" and "nobody I know saying anything like that."

CNBC's Jabari Young reported that some NBA team executives were arguing for the league to cancel the season given the general uncertainty as to when or how basketball could return.

Young added that executives and player agents had reached out to express reservations about resuming the current campaign: "They said team owners are concerned with liability issues and are conflicted about whether or not to give up on the current season."

With some states relaxing stay-at-home guidelines, the NBA announced it would allow team facilities to reopen no earlier than May 8, albeit with restrictions on how many players can be at the facility and how they can work out.

The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds reported April 17 the NBA had formulated plans to stage games at one or a small handful of specified locations, with Las Vegas and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, as possible options.

