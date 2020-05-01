Alabama Football Recruiting: Latest Buzz on Jeremiah Williams, Christian Leary

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Although plans for unofficial and official visits are no better than tentative at this point, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are plenty busy on the recruiting trail.

Most recently, there was a setback when 5-star defensive end Dylan Brooks recently committed to Tennessee. If he ends up signing, Brooks would be the Yellowhammer State's third top-rated prospect in the past four recruiting cycles to not pick the Tide. Alabama had previously signed five in a row.

As disappointing as that trend may be, Alabama is still Alabama. Many elite prospects are heavily considering the program.

And that includes the second-rated in-state defensive end.

Jeremiah Williams is a 4-star who's considered the No. 114 overall recruit and fifth-best player from Alabama. According to 247Sports, Williams has received 23 scholarship offers. Auburn is among the most notable because it's the team Williams grew up cheering for.

However, he's trying to consider each school fairly.

"I gotta keep my options open for real," he said, per Tyler Martin of BamaCentral. "Even though they were my favorite school growing up, there might be another school that has a better opportunity for me. I have to realize it is about who can get me to the league and develop me as a player."

Williams recently trimmed his list of contenders to eight: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Finalizing a decision will be a challenge for the defender, who collected 70 tackles with 16 for loss and 14 sacks in 2019.

"At this point I don't even know," Williams said of what will determine his college choice, per Hank South of 247Sports. "I guess it'll be the official visits, how I feel after official visits."

As Williams works toward a decision, Alabama knows when to expect word from another 4-star target.

Christian Leary—a 5'9", 160-pound wide receiver from Orlando, Florida—announced he plans to commit June 6.

Leary's final six comprises Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma and West Virginia.

He said of Alabama, per South: "Their program definitely sticks out as a whole, what they can do with their receivers. I feel Alabama can get me to the next level."

After seeing Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy become first-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft and knowing De'Vonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle could follow suit in 2021, there's no question about that.

But the Tide might be chasing in this recruitment.

"The general feeling from trusted sources is the electric slot receiver with blazing speed is highest on the Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners," Blake Alderman of 247Sports said.

Last season, Leary made 46 receptions for 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 528 yards and eight scores as runner.

