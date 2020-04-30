Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb to Wear Michael Irvin, Dez Bryant's No. 88 Jersey

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb #2 of the Oklahoma Sooners warms up before the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb will have big shoes—or in this case, a big jersey—to fill.

The Athletic's Jon Machota tweeted Thursday it "sounds like" Lamb will wear No. 88 for Dallas. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News noted the jersey is already available to purchase:

Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant all wore the No. 88 jersey with the Cowboys.

Pearson was a three-time All-Pro and helped Dallas beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII. Irvin is a Hall of Famer with five Pro Bowls and three Super Bowl titles to his name. Bryant didn't enjoy the same level of postseason success but reached three Pro Bowls and received a first-team All-Pro nod in 2014.

Lamb caught 173 passes for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns in three years at Oklahoma. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked him as the third-best receiver in the 2020 NFL draft class.

Many thought the Cowboys got a steal when the Sooners star fell into their laps with the 17th overall pick. Mike Tanier of B/R gave the selection an "A" grade.

Putting Lamb in the No. 88 jersey simply feels right.

