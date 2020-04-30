Video: Lonzo Ball Jukes Brother LaMelo While Playing Football in Yard

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 30, 2020

Las Vegas, NV - JULY 5: LaMelo Ball and Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans attend the game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans during Day 1 of the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League on July 5, 2019 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball and his youngest brother, LaMelo, should be facing off on NBA courts in 2020-21 after the latter player gets picked in the 2020 draft.

Until then, however, the Balls are trying to one-up each other in football, with the older brother earning the upper hand:

LaMelo seemingly had trouble keeping up with his brother on the first play, committing defensive holding and pass interference in successive moments.

On the next shown play, Lonzo broke free and caught an easy pass for a big gain.

The NBA is currently suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the season left off on March 11, Ball's 28-36 Pels were on the outside looking into the Western Conference playoff picture but weren't too far back of the 32-33 Memphis Grizzlies, who reside in the final spot at No. 8.

There is no timetable for the NBA's return or a date on the draft. When that occurs, LaMelo has a chance to be a top-three selection. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has him No. 1 on his big board.

Video Play Button

