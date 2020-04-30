Cowboys' Stephen Jones Says CeeDee Lamb Was 'The Best Player on Our Board'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2020

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (2) runs upfield with a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Baylor for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys apparently got the best player in the 2020 NFL draft, at least in executive vice president Stephen Jones' eyes.

Jones was on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (h/t Evan Silva of Establish The Run) on Wednesday and said wide receiver CeeDee Lamb "was the best football player on our board. We had the luck of the draw. ... We want to surround [Dak Prescott] with good football players."

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

