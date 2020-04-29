Victor Cruz: 2017 Giants Boat-Trip Photo 'Will Haunt Me for the Rest of My Life'

RICH SCHULTZ/Associated Press

Victor Cruz will never forget about the infamous picture of himself, Odell Beckham Jr. and other New York Giants players on a boat ahead of a 2017 playoff game.

"This photo will haunt me for the rest of my life," Cruz said on E!'s Pop of the Morning, via Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

The players took a trip to Miami following the Giants' New Year's Day win over the Washington Redskins to wrap up the 2016 regular season and returned to New York in time for practice after the day off. Though the group didn't break any team rules, the Giants suffered a 38-13 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers the next Sunday.

Cruz said he didn't regret the trip, but the image's leak online "amplified" the situation:

"If this was 1999, no one would have known about the trip, we would have went, had a great time, come back. And then had we won the game, that’s the part that kind of bothers me, too. If we won the game, they’d be like, 'Go to Miami every week, apparently that’s the good luck charm.' The fact that we lost, left a bad taste in everybody’s mouth."

Things went south for the Giants after that defeat, as they went 12-36 over the next three seasons. Cruz never played another NFL game and retired in 2018.