The Yankees and Red Sox Players Who Defined MLB's Greatest All-Time Rivalry

ABE FOX/Associated Press

Welcome to Rivalry Week at B/R, wherein there's no better place to begin than with what has made the long-running feud between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees so special.

Or, more accurately, who has made it so special.

Rather than simply recount the biggest moments or games from the long, intense and (sometimes literally) bloody history of the Red Sox and Yankees, we thought we'd tell the story of their rivalry through those of the players who were at the center of it over the years.

Specifically, we focused on 14 players who began, who were key parts of and who ultimately ended the "Curse of the Bambino," which defined the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry for nearly a century between 1920 and 2004.

To this end, you can take a wild guess who's up first.