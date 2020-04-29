Eminem Donating Jordan 4 Retro 'Carhartt x Eminem' Sneakers for COVID-19 Relief

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, rapper Eminem attends the premiere of
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

The Rap God is giving sneakerheads a chance to be a Kicks God, all in the name of COVID-19 relief.

Eminem announced he is giving away a pair of his Jordan 4 Retro "Carhartt x Eminem" shoes, along with a t-shirt, on StockX to raise proceeds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund:

The Carhartt x Eminem 4s, which were released in extremely limited supply in 2015, currently have a low ask of $19,999 on StockX. The latest sale was a pair of size 14s that went for $12,300.

Rather than auctioning off the shoes, however, Em and StockX are instead putting them up for a raffle. Each ticket costs $10, and you can purchase up to 1,000 entries—an expensive fee that is still less than the typical price tag for the kicks.

Eminem previously gave away 400 meals of "mom's spaghetti" to hospital workers at the Henry Ford and Detroit Receiving hospitals in his native Detroit. 

