Josh Richardson, Tyler Adams Advance to B/R's Battle for the Belt Semifinals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - MARCH 10: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Top athletes from the NBA and world football showcased their FIFA 20 skills Wednesday for the start of B/R Football's Battle for the Belt. 

The eight-man tournament began with a matchup between Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson and Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.

The contest was closely contested as Richardson's Real Madrid and Lingard's Barcelona were tied 1-1 late in the match. Richardson finally broke through with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute before piling on two more for an eventual 4-1 victory.

In addition to their back-and-forth banter about the game, the two also discussed a variety of topics about the two leagues, including training and addressing the refs.

Richardson also told a story about rookie hazing from veteran Chris Bosh when they were both on the Miami Heat:

In the second quarterfinal, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso utilized Manchester City to face RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams' Paris Saint-Germain.

Video Play Button

Adams built an early 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of goals from Kylian Mbappe, but Caruso stormed back with two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to even things at 2-2. It took a golden goal for Adams and PSG to earn the win and advance:

Both players had complaints about the gameplay, but Adams was able to come through with the victory. 

The tournament will continue Thursday with a matchup between Larry Nance Jr. and Weston McKennie at 12 p.m. ET, following by John Collins versus Marco Asensio at 3 p.m. ET.

