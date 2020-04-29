Josh Richardson, Tyler Adams Advance to B/R's Battle for the Belt Semifinals

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Top athletes from the NBA and world football showcased their FIFA 20 skills Wednesday for the start of B/R Football's Battle for the Belt.

The eight-man tournament began with a matchup between Philadelphia 76ers guard Josh Richardson and Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.

The contest was closely contested as Richardson's Real Madrid and Lingard's Barcelona were tied 1-1 late in the match. Richardson finally broke through with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute before piling on two more for an eventual 4-1 victory.

In addition to their back-and-forth banter about the game, the two also discussed a variety of topics about the two leagues, including training and addressing the refs.

Richardson also told a story about rookie hazing from veteran Chris Bosh when they were both on the Miami Heat:

In the second quarterfinal, Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso utilized Manchester City to face RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams' Paris Saint-Germain.

Adams built an early 2-0 lead thanks to a pair of goals from Kylian Mbappe, but Caruso stormed back with two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to even things at 2-2. It took a golden goal for Adams and PSG to earn the win and advance:

Both players had complaints about the gameplay, but Adams was able to come through with the victory.

The tournament will continue Thursday with a matchup between Larry Nance Jr. and Weston McKennie at 12 p.m. ET, following by John Collins versus Marco Asensio at 3 p.m. ET.