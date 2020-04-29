Scott Perry to Return as Knicks GM After Leon Rose Hired as Team President

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: New York Knicks General Manager Scott Perry watches an NBA basketball game between the Knicks and Indiana Pacers from his seat on December 7, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Pacers won 104-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty License agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

After some uncertainty about his standing with the organization, Scott Perry will return as general manager of the New York Knicks next season. 

Per Steve Popper of Newsday, Knicks president Leon Rose confirmed Perry will be brought back for the 2020-21 campaign. 

"Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York," Rose said.

               

