Scott Perry to Return as Knicks GM After Leon Rose Hired as Team President

After some uncertainty about his standing with the organization, Scott Perry will return as general manager of the New York Knicks next season.

Per Steve Popper of Newsday, Knicks president Leon Rose confirmed Perry will be brought back for the 2020-21 campaign.

"Scott is a well-respected basketball executive who I have known for more than 20 years, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with him as we look to build a winning team in New York," Rose said.

