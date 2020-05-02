Doc Rivers' Clippers Assistant Coach Opportunity Sells for $41K at Auction

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The opportunity to serve as an assistant coach on the staff of Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers for a day went for $41,000 at auction Saturday as part of Fanatics' All In Challenge.

Along with the winning bidder, three other adults and two children are invited to take part in a game-day experience with the Clippers. The kids will serve as ball boys during the NBA contest.

Here's a look at some of the other perks and details from the auction's official listing:

Prepare the game plan with Rivers' staff

Attend morning shootaround

Sit alongside Rivers at the pre and postgame press conferences

Two-night hotel stay

Four tickets for "amazing seats"

100 percent of the money raised through this auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Fanatics created the All In Challenge to help those in need of food during the coronavirus pandemic:

"The All-In Challenge aims to be the world's largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing. Among those most in need: students who rely on currently closed schools for several of their meals each week; the newly unemployed who are facing uncertain circumstances; and a vulnerable elderly population sequestered in their homes without access to food."

Rivers, a former All-Star point guard, was named the NBA Coach of the Year during the 1999-2000 season with the Orlando Magic and captured an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

The auction's winner will also get to work with one of the league's most talented rosters, led by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.