WR Tarik Black Announces Transfer to Texas from Michigan

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black (7) in action in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Michigan won 24-21 in double-overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Tony Ding/Associated Press

Wide receiver Tarik Black's time with the Michigan Wolverines is over.

On Tuesday, Black posted a picture of himself in a Texas Longhorns uniform with the caption "i just flipped the switch,, flip flip #HookEm" on his Instagram page. Anwar Richardson of Rivals noted the wide receiver verbally committed to join the Longhorns.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    TCU HC Gary Patterson Making Album with a Recording Artist

    College Football logo
    College Football

    TCU HC Gary Patterson Making Album with a Recording Artist

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Former Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black announces transfer destination

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Former Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black announces transfer destination

    Anthony Broome,Trevor Woods
    via Maize n Brew

    Zordich on Seldon: 'I’m really impressed with that guy'

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Zordich on Seldon: 'I’m really impressed with that guy'

    TheMichiganInsider.com
    via TheMichiganInsider.com

    Michigan Lands 2021 Wide Receiver Markus Allen

    Michigan Wolverines Football logo
    Michigan Wolverines Football

    Michigan Lands 2021 Wide Receiver Markus Allen

    Maven
    via Maven