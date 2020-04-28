WR Tarik Black Announces Transfer to Texas from Michigan

Tony Ding/Associated Press

Wide receiver Tarik Black's time with the Michigan Wolverines is over.

On Tuesday, Black posted a picture of himself in a Texas Longhorns uniform with the caption "i just flipped the switch,, flip flip #HookEm" on his Instagram page. Anwar Richardson of Rivals noted the wide receiver verbally committed to join the Longhorns.

