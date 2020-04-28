Eagles' Carson Wentz, Wife Madison Announce Birth of Daughter Hadley

Eagles' Carson Wentz, Wife Madison Announce Birth of Daughter HadleyApril 29, 2020
Carson Wentz is a new father.
The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife, Madison, announced the birth of their daughter Hadley on Tuesday:
Carson Wentz @cj_wentz
Late last night my beautiful wife and I were blessed to welcome our sweet little girl into the World! Hadley Jayne Wentz is a true blessing from the Lord and we are so pumped to be her parents 😍 I love these two with everything I have! God is soooo good! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/4BefHeK6IR
Hadley is the couple's first child. They were married in July 2018.
Much of the talk in Philadelphia since the NFL draft has been the second-round pick used to select Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. It was a big investment for a backup quarterback who may also see some run as a gadget player in the vein of Taysom Hill in New Orleans.
Those conversations have questioned whether the pick undercuts Wentz's status as the long-term starter or if the resource would have been better utilized on a receiver or other position of need to better support Wentz.
But while Philadelphia stews, Wentz has bigger priorities at the moment. Namely, being a dad.
