Eagles' Carson Wentz, Wife Madison Announce Birth of Daughter Hadley

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Carson Wentz is a new father. 

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and his wife, Madison, announced the birth of their daughter Hadley on Tuesday:

Hadley is the couple's first child. They were married in July 2018.

Much of the talk in Philadelphia since the NFL draft has been the second-round pick used to select Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. It was a big investment for a backup quarterback who may also see some run as a gadget player in the vein of Taysom Hill in New Orleans.

Those conversations have questioned whether the pick undercuts Wentz's status as the long-term starter or if the resource would have been better utilized on a receiver or other position of need to better support Wentz. 

But while Philadelphia stews, Wentz has bigger priorities at the moment. Namely, being a dad.  

