Report: Jalen Green Becomes 3rd HS Prospect to Sign Memorabilia Contract

Jalen Green continues to make bold moves as he prepares to start his career as a professional basketball player by reportedly agreeing to a memorabilia deal with Upper Deck.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris B. Haynes, Green is the third player to receive a memorabilia deal directly out of high school after LeBron James in 2003 and Dwight Howard in 2004.

Green became the first player to sign up for the NBA's professional pathway program that guarantees him at least $500,000 and provides one year of development in the G League outside of the team structure.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Jonathan Givony, the program will provide top NBA Draft prospects with professional coaching and exhibition competitions against G League teams and national teams from foreign countries.

After Green made his decision to join the pathway program, other top 2021 draft prospects Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix followed him.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Nix decommitted from UCLA to sign with the G League on Tuesday.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Green ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the 2021 Draft on his early big board released in January.