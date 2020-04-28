Luka Doncic Ranked Above Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, Trae Young in NBA Survey

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 24: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks talk before the game on October 24, 2018 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was the overwhelming pick from a panel of 20 NBA coaches, scouts and executives who were tasked with ranking their preferences between four of the NBA's brightest talents.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the group had Doncic, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young from which to pick. Doncic collected 17 first-place votes, while Williamson had one first-place vote and 11 second-place nods.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    AG After Calling Out Wade: 'It Ain't That Deep'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AG After Calling Out Wade: 'It Ain't That Deep'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Least-Clutch Moments of the Last 20 Years

    It's easy to remember the clutch ones, but these are the worst crunch-time performances since 2000

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    NBA's Least-Clutch Moments of the Last 20 Years

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Biggest Draft Busts Since 2010

    Our @BR_NBA staff breaks down the seven biggest busts not named Anthony Bennett 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Biggest Draft Busts Since 2010

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Execs Look at Dubs' Future

    Trade Draymond? Trade Wiggins? Multiple NBA execs give @RicBucher their take on Warriors' reboot ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Execs Look at Dubs' Future

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report