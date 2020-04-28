Magic Johnson HORSE and Lakers Game Sells for $220K at All-In Challenge Auction

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The opportunity of a lifetime to play HORSE with Magic Johnson and sit courtside with the Los Angeles Lakers legend raised $220,000 as part of the All-In Challenge auction on Fanatics.

The bidding ended at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, ascending quickly from its $50,000 starting bid. Here is the description of the day with Magic from Fanatics' official website:

"Watch out for his signature no-look pass! You'll need to be dialed in as you become friendly rivals with Magic Johnson, competing in a game of H.O.R.S.E. and spending the day with the NBA Hall of Famer. Your once-in-a-lifetime experience tips off with Magic coming to YOUR town. You call the shots for this hour of the experience. Talk hoops, pick his brain on business or just have him hang out with your co-workers, family or friends. You'll then jet off to Los Angeles and head to the Staples Center where you'll try to beat the legend at his own game. GOOD LUCK! Win or lose, you'll enjoy a pregame dinner with Magic and 10 of your friends at an LA hot spot at the Lakers game. Your buddies will head to an all-inclusive VIP suite as you head down to the floor. Watch LeBron's pre-tip chalk throw up close, wink at Lakers fanatic Jack Nicholson and mingle with Magic the entire game while sitting courtside. End your dream day with a private tour of Magic's trophy room where you'll see five Larry O'Brien Trophies and NBA Championship rings, three NBA MVPs and more of his most prized possessions."

All proceeds from the auction will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

Johnson is one of several celebrities and athletes to join the All-In Challenge, with more than $23.2 million raised as of publication.

There have been more than 2.95 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and over 202,000 deaths as of the evening of April 28, per the World Health Organization.