Report: Lakers, LA Mayor's Office Discuss Opening Facility Early for Players

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly reached out to the Los Angeles mayor's office to discuss opening their training facility before the city's "stay at home" order ends May 15.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Tuesday the discussion came after the NBA announced it will allow teams to begin conducting voluntary workouts May 8 to begin preparations for the potential resumption of the 2019-20 season, which is currently delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

