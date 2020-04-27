Rams' Aaron Donald Earns Degree, Graduates from Pittsburgh

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sidelines against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Aaron Donald is a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and, now, University of Pittsburgh graduate.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle announced his graduation with a degree in communication Monday:

Pittsburgh congratulated Donald, who played for the Panthers from 2010 to 2013 before the Rams picked him 13th overall in the 2014 NFL draft:

The university held an online commencement ceremony, during which Donald offered an encouraging message: "Shoutout to all the students graduating. I know you guys are proud, I know your family's proud of you guys. I'm proud of you for being a Pitt alum. You know I'm cheering for you, hoping nothing but the best."

The 28-year-old has recorded 72 sacks—including a league-most 20.5 in 2018—15 forced fumbles, 173 quarterback hits and 312 tackles across 94 regular-season games (90 starts) since entering the NFL.

