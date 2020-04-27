Rams' Aaron Donald Earns Degree, Graduates from Pittsburgh

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Aaron Donald is a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, two-time Defensive Player of the Year and, now, University of Pittsburgh graduate.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle announced his graduation with a degree in communication Monday:

Pittsburgh congratulated Donald, who played for the Panthers from 2010 to 2013 before the Rams picked him 13th overall in the 2014 NFL draft:

The university held an online commencement ceremony, during which Donald offered an encouraging message: "Shoutout to all the students graduating. I know you guys are proud, I know your family's proud of you guys. I'm proud of you for being a Pitt alum. You know I'm cheering for you, hoping nothing but the best."

The 28-year-old has recorded 72 sacks—including a league-most 20.5 in 2018—15 forced fumbles, 173 quarterback hits and 312 tackles across 94 regular-season games (90 starts) since entering the NFL.