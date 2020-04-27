James Develin Retires After 7 Seasons with Patriots Because of Neck Injury

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New England Patriots fullback James Develin announced on Instagram that he has retired after seven seasons.

"Due to unforeseen complications with the injury that ended my season last year, I have decided it is both in my and my family's best interest to retire from the game of football," he wrote Monday while also thanking Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the entire organization.

"Thank you to New England and Pats Nation for your continued support of my team," he continued. "Thank you for taking me and my family in, we've enjoyed some good times together. I look forward to continuing to support them right along with you."

Mike Reiss of ESPN detailed Develin's nontraditional route to the NFL that included playing defensive line at Brown University before playing in the United Football League and the Arena Football League.

The Cincinnati Bengals signed him to their practice squad in 2010, where he remained until they released him in 2012. New England signed the Pennsylvania native to its practice squad, and he ultimately played his way into the lineup.

Develin was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and won three Super Bowl titles during his time with the Patriots.

While he had just 15 carries for 26 yards and five touchdowns in his career, he often led the way as a blocker, helping protect Tom Brady and serving as an occasional pass-catcher with 31 receptions for 222 yards.

After playing all 16 games for five seasons in a row from 2013 through 2018, though, he appeared in just two games in 2019 because of a neck injury.

As for the Patriots this offseason, they signed former Green Bay Packers fullback Danny Vitale and drafted Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene, who is projected to be able to play as an H-back, so they will likely continue using a fullback in their offense even after Develin's retirement.