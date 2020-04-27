Bill Laimbeer Calls Michael Jordan, Bulls 'Whiners' After Criticism of Bad Boys

John Swart/Associated Press

Sunday's two episodes of ESPN's documentary miniseries about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance, further explored the team's rivalry with the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons in the late 1980s and early '90s.

Namely, it examined the Pistons' controversial decision to not shake hands after the Bulls finally beat Detroit in the postseason during the 1991 Eastern Conference finals. Michael Jordan and members of that Bulls team ripped the Pistons for walking off the court without shaking hands, but former Pistons big man Bill Laimbeer told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump that the Bulls were "whiners":

"They whined and cried for a year and a half about how bad we were for the game, but more importantly, they said we were bad people. We weren't bad people. We were just basketball players winning, and that really stuck with me because they didn't know who we were or what we were about as individuals and our family life.