18-Year-Old Louisville WR Dexter Rentz Jr. Dies After Being Shot in Orlando

Photo credit: 247Sports

Ocoee High football player Dexter Rentz Jr. died after being shot Saturday night in Orlando, according to J.C. Carnahan and Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel.

The 18-year-old had signed a letter of intent to play for Louisville in 2020.

Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield provided a statement on Rentz:

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz. He was a great young man who had a contagious personality, and was able to light up a room with his smile. He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time."

According to Orlando police, three others were shot as well.

The 5'8 ½" prospect was considered a 3-star recruit and the No. 75 athlete in the class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

He played both receiver and cornerback during his high school career, totaling 1,700 all-purpose yards as well as grabbing five interceptions in a single game, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

Rentz committed to Louisville in June 2019 and was soon followed by teammate Lovie Jenkins, who said he would join the Cardinals in September.

Jenkins provided a tribute to Rentz on Twitter on Sunday:

Fellow Louisville commit Josh Minkins Jr. noted on Twitter he was going to be Rentz's roommate.