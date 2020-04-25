Matt LaFleur Wants Aaron Rodgers with Packers Until He Decides to Stop Playing

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Despite the addition of Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn't trying to push Aaron Rodgers out the door.

Per Zach Kruse of USA Today's Packers Wire, LaFleur said Saturday his hope is Rodgers "can play here until he decides he doesn't want to play anymore."

The Packers' decision to select Love at No. 26 overall—after trading with the Miami Dolphins to move up four spots—was roundly criticized because of Rodgers' presence and other areas they could have addressed after advancing to the NFC Championship Game last season.

Danny Kelly of The Ringer "questioned the wisdom" of the Packers' pick, writing: "For starters, an already tepid relationship between Rodgers and the team is not likely to improve with this selection, and it does little to bolster the supporting cast around the former MVP. The opportunity cost around this pick could hurt the team's chances for contending over the next couple of years."

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Love said Rodgers did reach out to him about joining the team.

"Yeah, I was able to talk with him earlier," Love said. "You know, really good guy. [He was] just congratulating me, and I was just letting him know that I was excited to be able to work with him."

Rodgers, 36, signed a four-year contract extension in August 2018 that ties him to the Packers through the 2023 season.

Green Bay won the NFC North with a 13-3 record in 2019.

Rodgers threw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns, four interceptions and completed 62 percent of his passes last season.