Patriots' Justin Rohrwasser Explains 3 Percenter Tattoo: Not What I Represent

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 02: Justin Rohrwasser #16 of the Marshall Thundering Herd kicks a field goal in the first half against the Rice Owls on November 2, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Justin Rohrwasser—who was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft at No. 159 overall by the New England Patriots on Saturday—explained his controversial tattoo while addressing the media.

According to NFL Network's Mike Giardi, Rohrwasser said he got a tattoo of the Three Percenters symbol as a teen because he thought it was a representation of military support. Rohrwasser noted that he plans to get it covered up and added: "Turned into something I would never want to represent. Should have done way more research on it."

In a 2017 article for Politico, Casey Michael described the Three Percenters as a militia group that opposes government. On the Three Percenters' website, they identify themselves as "patriotic citizens who love their country, their freedoms, and their liberty."

The Three Percenters also said they are "committed to standing against and exposing corruption and injustice" but stressed that they are not a militia nor anti-government despite what Michael and many others have written.

Rohrwasser spent two seasons as a kicker at Marshall after transferring from Rhode Island, and he was the first specialist selected in the 2020 NFL draft.

New England clearly has high expectations for Rohrwasser, as it drafted him after releasing longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski, who was with the team for 14 years and is the franchise leader in career points and field-goal accuracy.

Video Play Button

Rohrwasser has a big job ahead of him in terms of replacing a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl winner.

