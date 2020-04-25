Richard Sherman Welcomes Trent Williams to 49ers After Old Fight Video Surfaces

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Richard Sherman has made a habit of burying old grudges later in his career, starting two years ago when he joined the San Francisco 49ers as a free agent after spending seven seasons with their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

On Saturday, Sherman got his first chance to make amends with new Niners teammate Trent Williams when video of the two exchanging barbs following a 2013 playoff game against the Washington Redskins.

Williams and Sherman likely settled their differences from that incident long ago. The two appeared at a Nike event in June 2015, with Williams tweeting that Sherman is a "great dude" before noting: "No people we're not beefing lol."

San Francisco acquired Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday. The move provides the 49ers with insurance amid ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Joe Staley is expected to retire because of health reasons.

If Sherman and Williams are playing at the top of their game in 2020, the 49ers will have a great chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season.