Report: 49ers' Joe Staley Expected to Retire Due to 'Health Concerns'

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Longtime San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley is reportedly expected to retire at the age of 35 because of "health concerns," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Staley reportedly informed the Niners of his intention ahead of time, which is why they traded a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick to the Washington Redskins for offensive tackle Trent Williams on Saturday.

The 49ers selected Staley with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft, and he went on to spend all 13 of his NFL seasons in San Francisco, becoming a six-time Pro Bowler.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.