Lakers' LeBron James Shares Home Workout Videos Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

LeBron James isn't about to allow the coronavirus lockdown to mess with his conditioning.

The Los Angeles Lakers star shared a home workout on his Instagram on Friday, featuring a ton of band work.

"All band and core work! Let's work folks! Who with me???" the post read.

Not all of us are superhuman athletic marvels with the dedication and drive to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Some of us dunked four times between the ages of 19-22 and can now only touch the bottom of the net in adulthood.

For Lakers fans, though, it's nice to see LeBron ensuring his waistline isn't growing as fast as his beard just in case the 2019-20 NBA season does resume at some point.