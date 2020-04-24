Lynn Bowden Jr., Bryan Edwards' Fantasy Outlook with Henry Ruggs III, Raiders

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) runs for a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA college football game against Louisville, in Lexington, Ky. Bowden was selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)
Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the 2020 NFL draft needing offensive weapons and they grabbed several in the first few rounds. 

After making Henry Ruggs III the first receiver off the board with the No. 12 overall pick, the Raiders doubled up on playmakers in the third round with Lynn Bowden Jr. and Bryan Edwards.

Bowden was considered the No. 14 receiver in the class by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, although he was officially drafted as a running back. Ruggs and Edwards are both high-level receivers who complement each other well. 

With only two high-level skill players returning from last year's team—running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller—the Raiders are going to rely heavily on the 2020 rookie class next season.

Ruggs will be a go-to option right out of the gate thanks to his game-changing speed:

Consistency might be a problem during his first season, but the Alabama product will likely have huge games with his ability to turn any play into a long touchdown. He should be a boom-or-bust WR3 right out of the gate in 2020 to help fantasy teams.

Video Play Button

Bowden is more of a question mark after spending last season as a running quarterback, but his versatility could be perfect to fit into general manager Mike Mayock's view of the offense:

With DeAndre Washington leaving in free agency, Bowden could fill the change-of-pace role while likely moving ahead of Jalen Richard on the depth chart. Considering Richard and Washington combined for 72 catches last year, there is a huge opportunity for Bowden to excel in points-per-reception leagues.

Though he might not be an early starter for fantasy, he is likely worth a late draft pick.

Edwards provides a different dimension because of his size at 6'3", 212 pounds. With 22 touchdowns over his four-year career at South Carolina, he could be a valuable option for Derek Carr in the red zone.

Tyrell Williams and Hunter Renfrow could still have a role in the offense, but each of the rookies could be fantasy relevant early in 2020. Both Ruggs and Bowden should be drafted in most leagues, while Edwards is someone to keep an eye on with his scoring ability.

