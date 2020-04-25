Cam Newton, Jameis Winston's Best Landing Spots After 2020 NFL Draft Day 2

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft are in the books, and the landing spots for some of the league's top remaining free-agent quarterbacks are dwindling. Jameis Winston and Cam Newton are still looking for a new home while only one team added depth at the position Saturday.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising move Friday by grabbing Oklahoma product Jalen Hurts with the 53rd overall pick to fill in as a backup to Carson Wentz.

After Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Joe Burrow were all selected in the first round on Thursday, that leaves only a handful of teams in need of a frontline starter like Newton or Winston.

Each free agent certainly comes with plenty of baggage—Newton's history of injuries and Winston's turnovers mostly standout here—yet there's no question they can still help a team looking to win right now.

Here's a look at the best options available for Winston and Newton through Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers:

It's entirely possible 38-year-old quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is fully healthy and capable of playing for a few more years with the venerated AFC North club. The question becomes: What happens if he can't?

In 2019, with Roethlisberger sidelined after elbow-surgery, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph went 5-3 as a starter with a QB rating of 82, while Devlin Hodges went 3-3 with a QB rating of 71.4. The duo combined for 18 touchdowns on 17 interceptions as the team limped to an 8-8 finish.

Newton or Winston would provide a better insurance policy in Pittsburgh than anyone else on the Steelers' depth chart, which now includes Paxton Lynch. Yet while Winston may be more likely to accept a backup role to start, it's hard to envision the same could be said for Newton.

Whether or not the Steelers take a look at either will fully depend on the health of Roethlisberger. Despite being a prime offense for either Winston or Newton, it's tough to imagine them landing in the Steel City.

New England Patriots:

There was plenty of talk about the Patriots looking to move up in the first round of the draft should Tagovailoa begin to slide. The Miami Dolphins grabbed the Alabama QB at No. 5 instead and made sure their division rival didn't have an opportunity to make them regret passing.

Of course, that wasn't the only quarterback the Pats had their eye on with buzz about Jordan Love emanating from Foxborough ahead of the draft. The Green Bay Packers snagged him before Bill Belichick ever had a chance to get near him. With the 37th overall selection, New England was in prime position to grab Hurts, and it would have made plenty of sense.

Hurts transferred to OU after three years at Alabama under the tutelage of Belichick's friend Nick Saban.

Instead, New England went with safety Kyle Dugger with its first pick before adding linebacker Josh Uche (60), edge Anfernee Jennings (87), tight end Devin Asiasi (91) and tight end Dalton Keene (101) in the second and third rounds. That should have Newton and Winston perking up.

The Patriots depth chart at QB currently lists just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. With plenty of question marks surrounding Stidham after limited play, either Newton or Winston would seem like an obvious fit as the club looks to find it's next long-term signal-caller.

As of late March, there wasn't much interest in Newton from New England, but the draft results could change that.

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Jacksonville sent Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears one year after giving him the keys to the Jaguars offense. Now, it's up to Gardner Minshew II to help the team rebuild—unless Winston or Newton have anything to do with it.

There may not be a better fit for Winston at the moment, especially with the Jaguars adding wideout Laviska Shenault Jr. to a position group featuring Dede Westbrook and DJ Chark Jr. The offense would be capable of posting plenty of points and remain competitive in an AFC South that's seen the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans take turns owning the division in recent years.

As the Jaguars continue to rebuild on the fly, a stop-gap quarterback like Winston could make sense here. They wouldn't need to commit the type of money Foles signed for last year—four years, $102 million max value—and it wouldn't take much convincing for Winston to give them a chance.

The Florida State alum would get to play close to where he went to college in Tallahassee in a city with plenty of Seminole fans.

A quarterback competition between Minshew and Winston would certainly be a welcomed distraction after an offseason filled with marquee players departing.

Washington:

New head coach Ron Rivera is stuck with a depth chart headlined by Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Kyle Allen while Alex Smith remains sidelined as he continues to rehab from a severe leg injury suffered in 2018. His former quarterback Cam Newton still needs a new team.

On the surface, it seems like a perfect fit. But after getting canned in Carolina with Newton as his QB, it wouldn't make sense for Rivera to stake his first impression in Washington on a 30-year-old mobile quarterback with a history of injury.

That does, however, leave the door open for Winston. Washington has a speedy receiver group with Antonio Gibson and Steven Sims Jr. who could benefit from Winston spraying the ball around the field, but that feels less like a long-term move than a placeholder until another franchise QB emerges.

For now, it seems likely Haskins remains in the driver's seat in Washington's offense. That doesn't mean a better fit isn't out there.